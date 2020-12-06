1/1
Angela Yvonne (Hutcherson) Skaggs
{ "" }
Angela Yvonne Hutcherson Skaggs, 93, of Buffalo, Kentucky went to be with the Lord Friday December 4, 2020 at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.
She was a native of LaRue County where she graduated from Buffalo High School. She was a member of Mt. Tabor Baptist Church since about 1940, and previously served as a 5th grade Sunday School class teacher and a choir member. After high school she worked at Buffalo Bank for a few years before getting married and starting a family. She became an accomplished homemaker with her cooking, canning and sewing skills. She enjoyed quilting, puzzle, flowers and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Manley and Edna Despain Hutcherson, a daughter, Brenda Gayle Skaggs, two brothers, James and Roger Hutcherson.
She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Ernest Brown Skaggs of Buffalo, two sons, Wayne (Debbie) Skaggs, and Ron Skaggs both of Hodgenville, three grandchildren, Michael Keith (Shanna) Skaggs,, Julie (Troy) Percefull, Thomas (Dawn) Russo, four great-grandchildren, Madeline Skaggs, Nicholas Kabalen, Caedmon Russo and Aidan Russo, a sister, Linda Sue Tharp, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She loved them all and will be missed so deeply by her family and friends.
Due to Covid restrictions the family will have a private graveside service at Mt. Tabor Baptist Church Cemetery.
William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.


Published in The Larue County Herald News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William R. Rust Funeral Home-Hodgenville Chapel
612 North Lincoln Boulevard
Hodgenville, KY 42748
(270) 358-3552
