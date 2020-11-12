Anna Joyce Salsman Whitlock, 83, of Hodgenville died Wednesday November 11, 2020 in Louisville.
Ann was born in Hodgenville May 8, 1937 to the late Linzey R. and Bessie May Hagen Whitlock.
Ann was well known in the community from her treasured time as a nurse at Sunrise Manor and Hodgenville Clinic. She was beloved in Whitlock Hollow and by her large family. Ann was an avid gardener, canner and cook who never met a stranger and was a champion for LaRue County's Relay For Life
.
In addition to her parents, Ann was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, James Donald Whitlock; a son, Greg Whitlock; a daughter, Theresa McDowell; and a grandson, Adam Whitlock, a sister, Stella Braden; two brothers, James "Jim" Salsman, and Robert "Bob" Salsman.
Ann leaves behind a son, Dwayne (Debbie) Whitlock, 9 grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren, and a host of great grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Due to Covid, the family will have a private graveside service and a celebration of life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations can be made to the Mt. Tabor Church Cemetery Fund.