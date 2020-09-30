Anna Sue Crutcher, 77, of Hodgenville, died Sunday, September 27, 2020 at her residence.

She was a native of Hardin County and retired after 35 years from Fort Knox Civil Service as a dental assistant. She won many awards including the meritorious service medal as a civilian. She made an impact on Fort Knox and they did on her. She was a member of Rolling Fork Christian Church in New Haven, LaRue County Homemakers, and was an ambassador for LaRue County. She loved flower gardening, horses and riding, and loved drag racing in Bowling Green in her Stingray Corvette. She loved traveling to see her grandchildren, her family, and keeping everyone connected. Above all, she influenced many to Christ and was a good Christian woman.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Tilford Fulkerson, Jr.; sister, Dorothy Brooks; two brothers, Duran Brooks and Ricky Brooks; and parents, Chester Duran Brooks and Mabel Coleman Brooks.

She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Joseph Crutcher; a son, Steven Lee Fulkerson (Lori) of Elizabethtown; a daughter, Kimberla Dawn Grant (John) of Elizabethtown; a brother, Jay C. Brooks (Shana); two sisters, Carolyn Campbell (Ron) and Carol Sherrard (Jimmy); six grandchildren, Celeste Grant, Coleman Fulkerson, Collin Fulkerson (Jenna), Sam Grant, Hali Spiers (Cory), and Cory Cox (Kenzie); and four great grandchildren, Taytum, Braydon, Mia, and Rae.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Friday, October 2, at Brown Funeral Home with Gary Hendrickson and Tim Underhill officiating. Burial will follow in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.

Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Thursday and continues after 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to a local church of your choosing.



