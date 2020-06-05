Arlene Carman, 92, of Louisville, formerly of Buffalo, passed away, Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Norton Women and Children's Hospital in Louisville.

She was a member of Hurstbourne Baptist Church and formerly a member of Mt. Tabor Baptist Church, Buffalo Baptist Church and the Buffalo Eastern Star. She was a former teacher and along with her husband, owned and operated C and C Hardware in Buffalo for many years, was a homemaker, an avid golfer and loved to read and entertain friends and neighbors.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leslie "Buddy" Carman; a brother, James C. Jones; sisters-in-law, Elsie Jones and Geraldine Carman; brothers-in-law, Haynes Allen and Leonard Carman and a nephew, Gordon Bright.

She is survived by a sister, Lillian Allen of Louisville; nieces, Kay Bright of Hodgenville, Carol (Gene) Hornback of Louisville and Teena (Ron) Coffman of Liberty; nephews, Wayne (Susan) Jones of Michigan, Larry (Teresa) Jones Corydon, IN, Ronnie (Vicki) Jones of Taylorsville and Stuart (Vicki) Carman of Liberty and numerous great-nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 1 PM, Saturday, June 6, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville, Bro. Sid Lewis officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Tabor Cemetery.

Visitation will begin after 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.



