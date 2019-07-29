Audrey Jean Drumm

Service Information
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY
42748
(270)-358-4151
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY 42748
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY 42748
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY 42748
View Map
Obituary
Audrey Jean Drumm, age 86, of Hodgenville, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville.

She was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church; a proud breast cancer survivor and a homemaker.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob" Drumm; a son, Roger Edward Drumm; her parents, George and Mary Wise; two brothers, Robert Wise and Buster Wise and three sisters, Myrtle Wise, Mattie Thompson and Ada Warren.

She is survived by three daughters, Mary Sue Pierson and Melinda Lee Drumm, both of Hodgenville and Patricia Ann Drumm of Magnolia; four grandchildren, Lisa Marie (Jon) Lee of Buffalo, B. J. Burgess and Bonny Sue Burgess, both of Hodgenville and Lindsey Ann Perkins of Magnolia; six great-grandchildren, Cash and Ava Lee, Asa and Audrey Perkins and Sawyer and Tucker Benningfield and a brother, James Earl Wise of Hodgenville.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM, Monday, July 29, 2019, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Bro. Melvin Mortensen and Rev. Billy Curle officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Grove Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 3 to 7 PM, Sunday and after 11 AM, Monday at the funeral home.
Published in The Larue County Herald News on July 31, 2019
