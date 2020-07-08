Avenell Hutcherson Wathen, 89, of Hodgenville, passed away, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at her residence.

She was a member of Hodgenville Pentecostal Church, a housewife and a farmer. She and her husband Tommy were truck drivers for Greyhound Van Lines for many years as well as operating their own truck.

Avenell was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Wathen in 2008 and her parents Bennie and Flossie Pearman Hutcherson.

She is survived by her sister, Ruthie Chelf of Hodgenville; a nephew, Ronnie Chelf; a niece, Judy Grimes and great-nephews, Jason Lee Chelf, Christopher Grimes, Jeremy Grimes, Scotty Lee Chelf and Justin Chelf.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 10, at Hodgenville Pentecostal Church, with Bro. David Webb officiating. Burial will follow in the Red Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday at Bennett-Bertram funeral home in Hodgenville.





