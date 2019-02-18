Barbara J. Ragland Shields, 92, of Richmond, Virginia passed away, Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the Laurels of Bon Air Hospice in Richmond, Virginia.

Originally from Magnolia, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Claude and Lura Gibson Ragland. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Shields, daughter-in-law, Cindy Watson Shields and son-in-law, Charles Daughtry.

She was a member of Elkhardt Baptist Church in Richmond, Virginia and a homemaker, having raised her family during career moves from Kentucky, Arkansas, Indiana, Ohio, Maryland and Virginia. Barbara enjoyed family, friends, church, neighbors, playing bridge and her loving pets.

She is survived by two sons, Dan Shields and Jeff Shields; a daughter, Jody Daughtry, and her husband, Mike McMahon; granddaughter, Kimberly Bailey and her partner, Brent Rotenizer; great-grandson, Noah Bailey-Rotenizer; a brother, Charles Ragland and extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Friday, February 22, 2019 at Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia. Graveside services will follow in the Magnolia Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Elkhardt Baptist Church 6715 Hull Street Rd., North Chesterfield, VA 23224.

