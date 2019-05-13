Barbara Jean Pendygraft Back, 83, of Boston, KY went to be with her Heavenly Father on Friday May 10, 2019 surrounded by her family at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville.

Barbara was a member of New Haven Baptist Church, and was a loving mother, grandmother, and sister.

She was preceded in death by her parents; William "Buck" and Ruby Cox Pendygraft, a daughter; Kathy J. Armon, three brothers, and a sister.

She is survived by two daughters; Donna (David) Bobbitt of Hodgenville, and Pamela (Dana) Brimer of Upton, Father of her children; John Brady of Hodgenville, ten grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, five great great-grandchildren, three brothers, and four sisters, several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Funeral services for Barbara Jean Back will be held Wednesday May 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel with the Rev. William Curle officiating. A private burial will follow in Ryder Cemetery in Lebanon, Kentucky.

Visitation for Barbara Jean Back will continue after 9 a.m. on Wednesday until time of service at the funeral home.

William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel 612 n. Lincoln Blvd. Hodgenville, is in charge of arrangements.

