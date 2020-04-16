Bernie Easter Skaggs, 79, of Elizabethtown, passed away, Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Bluegrass Assisted Living in Elizabethtown.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sammie and Annie Bell Skaggs; a sister, Eva Skaggs and five brothers, Floyd Skaggs, Alton Skaggs, Charles Skaggs, Lloyd Skaggs and Elvie Skaggs.
He is survived by four sisters, Lillie Bast of Louisville, Pauline (Randy) Keown of Mt. Washington, Linda (Paul) Wright of Hodgenville and Judy Gruber of Lebanon; and a brother, Sherman (Wanda) Skaggs of Hodgenville.
In accordance with the governor's mandate, private services will be held Saturday afternoon with Bro. Ronnie Ramsey officiating. Burial will follow in Levelwoods Cemetery.
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Larue County Herald News on Apr. 22, 2020