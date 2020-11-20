1/1
Betty G. (Pruette) Cox
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty G. Cox, 89, of Hodgenville, Kentucky, passed away at home on November 18, 2020.

Born January 4, 1931 in Mt. Hope, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Carlia and Florence Pruette. She was also predeceased by her husband, William D. Cox; a great-granddaughter; five brothers and three sisters.

Betty was retired from Gates Rubber Company and was a longtime homemaker.

She is survived by her children, Donna Lezon of Lampasas, TX, David (Teresa) Cox of Hodgenville, Kathy (Ray) Sams of Hodgenville, Carl (Charnell) Cox of Cecilia, Brenda (Tom) Hite of Kennedale, TX and Mary (Gary) Plumleigh of Mansfield, TX; her grandchildren, Dennis (Christine) Henry of Lampasas, TX, Renee Henry of Kempner, TX, Jodi (Jeff) Brooks of Hodgenville, Kimberly Cox of Hodgenville, Shaun Sams of Central City, Wade (Anna) Sams of Mt. Sherman, Carla (Joey) Scott of Elizabethtown, Candace (Jason) Dailey of Elizabethtown, Jason (Christie) Reynolds of Nassau Bay, TX, Jeremy (Michelle) Reynolds of Nassau Bay, TX, Tabatha (Dustin) Haun of Little Elm, TX, Tommy (Amy) Hite of Kennedale, TX, Jason (Lindsey) Plumleigh of Mansfield, TX, William (Paloma) Downs of Fort Worth, TX and Ashley (Chris) Ellison of Waxahachie, TX; 32 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be private at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens in Beckley, West Virginia

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hosparus of Central KY, PO Box 2149, Elizabethtown, KY 42702.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Larue County Herald News from Nov. 20 to Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY 42748
(270) 358-4151
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved