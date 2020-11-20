Betty G. Cox, 89, of Hodgenville, Kentucky, passed away at home on November 18, 2020.



Born January 4, 1931 in Mt. Hope, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Carlia and Florence Pruette. She was also predeceased by her husband, William D. Cox; a great-granddaughter; five brothers and three sisters.



Betty was retired from Gates Rubber Company and was a longtime homemaker.



She is survived by her children, Donna Lezon of Lampasas, TX, David (Teresa) Cox of Hodgenville, Kathy (Ray) Sams of Hodgenville, Carl (Charnell) Cox of Cecilia, Brenda (Tom) Hite of Kennedale, TX and Mary (Gary) Plumleigh of Mansfield, TX; her grandchildren, Dennis (Christine) Henry of Lampasas, TX, Renee Henry of Kempner, TX, Jodi (Jeff) Brooks of Hodgenville, Kimberly Cox of Hodgenville, Shaun Sams of Central City, Wade (Anna) Sams of Mt. Sherman, Carla (Joey) Scott of Elizabethtown, Candace (Jason) Dailey of Elizabethtown, Jason (Christie) Reynolds of Nassau Bay, TX, Jeremy (Michelle) Reynolds of Nassau Bay, TX, Tabatha (Dustin) Haun of Little Elm, TX, Tommy (Amy) Hite of Kennedale, TX, Jason (Lindsey) Plumleigh of Mansfield, TX, William (Paloma) Downs of Fort Worth, TX and Ashley (Chris) Ellison of Waxahachie, TX; 32 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.



Funeral services will be private at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens in Beckley, West Virginia



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hosparus of Central KY, PO Box 2149, Elizabethtown, KY 42702.

