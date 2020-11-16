Billie Jean Shahayda, age 88, of Buffalo, passed away, Friday, November 13, 2020, at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville.



She was retired from Reliance Universal in Louisville, a member of Hodgenville Christian Church and Upton Eastern Star.



Billie was preceded in death by her husband, Al Shahayda; her parents, William F. and Augusta Fiex Goolsbey; her step-mother, who raised her, Effie Goolsbey; a sister, Anna Katherine Theiler, a grandson and two step-sons.



She is survived by a son, James Michael (Teri) Willett of Chula Vista, California; a daughter, Becky (Harold "J.R.") Perkins of Buffalo; two step-children, Leon (Debbie) Shahayda of Shepardsville and Vincent (Colleen) Shahayda of North Carolina; a brother, Robert Feix of Connecticut; eight grandchildren, Susie, Kenny (Annette), Timmy, Terrica, Jessika, Jameson, Monica, Derik, five great-grandchildren and two-great-great-grandchildren.



Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Tuesday, November 17, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville. Burial will follow at 1 PM in the Highland Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Mt. Washington.



Visitation will be from 4 to 8 PM Monday and after 9 AM on Tuesday at the funeral home.



An Eastern Star service will be held at 7 PM Monday evening at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store