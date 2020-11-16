1/1
Bille Jean Shahayda
Billie Jean Shahayda, age 88, of Buffalo, passed away, Friday, November 13, 2020, at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville.

She was retired from Reliance Universal in Louisville, a member of Hodgenville Christian Church and Upton Eastern Star.

Billie was preceded in death by her husband, Al Shahayda; her parents, William F. and Augusta Fiex Goolsbey; her step-mother, who raised her, Effie Goolsbey; a sister, Anna Katherine Theiler, a grandson and two step-sons.

She is survived by a son, James Michael (Teri) Willett of Chula Vista, California; a daughter, Becky (Harold "J.R.") Perkins of Buffalo; two step-children, Leon (Debbie) Shahayda of Shepardsville and Vincent (Colleen) Shahayda of North Carolina; a brother, Robert Feix of Connecticut; eight grandchildren, Susie, Kenny (Annette), Timmy, Terrica, Jessika, Jameson, Monica, Derik, five great-grandchildren and two-great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Tuesday, November 17, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville. Burial will follow at 1 PM in the Highland Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Mt. Washington.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 PM Monday and after 9 AM on Tuesday at the funeral home.

An Eastern Star service will be held at 7 PM Monday evening at the funeral home.

Published in The Larue County Herald News from Nov. 16 to Nov. 30, 2020.
