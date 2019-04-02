Biven Bowen

Biven L. Bowen, 90, of Hodgenville, passed away, Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville.
He was a member and honorary deacon at LaRue Baptist Church and retired from General Electric.
Biven was preceded in death by his wife, LaVanna "Cricket" Bowen; his parents, Samford and Gertrude Cruse Bowen; and a sister, Anna Mae Gardner.
He is survived by two daughters, Bonnie (Harvey) Milby and Vanessa (Robert) Combs all of Hodgenville; a son, Chuck (Peggy) Bowen of Hodgenville; a brother, Marvin (Joyce) Curry of Ohio; seven grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville, Pastor Donald Kennedy officiating. Burial will follow in Red Hill Cemetery.
Visitation continues after 9 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Funeral Home
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
Funeral Home Details
Published in The Larue County Herald News on Apr. 3, 2019
