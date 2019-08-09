Bobby Gene McDowell, 86, of Hodgenville, passed away, Thursday, August 8, 2019, at his residence.
He was a member of LaRue Baptist Church and was a lifelong farmer.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Bertha Hall McDowell; a sister, Mary Frances Beeler and four brothers, James "Heavy" McDowell, Raymond McDowell, Richard "Jack" McDowell and Harold McDowell.
Bobby is survived by his wife, of 63 years, Essie Underwood McDowell; a son, Gary (Regina) McDowell of Hodgenville; three grandchildren, Chasidy McDowell, Cody McDowell and Brady McDowell and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 11, 2019 at LaRue Baptist Church with Pastor Donald Kennedy officiating. Burial will follow in the McDowell Family Farm Cemetery.
Visitation will be 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday and after 10 a.m. Sunday at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home.
Published in The Larue County Herald News on Aug. 14, 2019