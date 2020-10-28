Ret. USAF Col. Brent Thompson, 90 years of age and a long-time resident of Cadiz, KY, passed away on October 19, 2020, in Natchitoches, LA. He was born on October 4, 1930, to the late Veachil Ira Thompson and Lucille M. Higgason Thompson in Donansburg, KY.
Brent was a 1946 graduate of Hodgenville High School and then attended the University of Kentucky where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture, and later earned a Master of Science in Education. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and retired with the rank of Colonel after concluding his service as an admissions counselor for the U.S. Air Force Academy. A highlight of his military career was that of being selected as the nation's outstanding Air Force Reservist assigned to the Air Force Academy in 1974. In 1957 he was employed by Trigg County Farmers Bank where he remained for 31 years, serving as President, Chairman of the Board, and CEO before retiring in 1989. He then served as Senior Vice President for Citizens Fidelity Bank (now PNC Bank) in Hardin County for 10 years. In addition to his working career, he was a charter member and past President of the Cadiz Rotary Club, and he also served as past Regional President of the Kentucky Bankers Association and on the Community Bankers Advisory Committee for the American Bankers Association. Being an alumnus, he served as the past Director of the University of Kentucky Alumni Association and past President and Director for the UK College of Agriculture Alumni Association. Brent also took part in the Association of Graduates for the United States Air Force Academy. Brent was a member and deacon of Cadiz Baptist Church, where he became a member in 1952. He was an avid University of Kentucky basketball fan and in his spare time enjoyed reading, gardening, and listening to music. He will always be remembered as a loving husband and father. He will be dearly missed but we take comfort in knowing we will be reunited with him one day in heaven.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Risë Carol Thompson; sisters, Iris Catherine Thompson and Freda Holt; and a brother, Rex A. Thompson.
He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Dorothy Spencer Thompson; son John Mark Thompson and wife Ami; grandchildren, Katherine Thompson, Rebecca Doles, Stephen Thompson, Whitney Conlon, Ashley Spencer; great granddaughter, Alice Harper Hodges; nieces, Jill Miller, Cathy Holt and Debbie Holt; and a nephew, Kenny Holt.
A service to honor the life of Mr. Brent Druien Thompson was held Saturday, October 24, 2020, in the chapel of Blanchard-St. Denis Funeral Home, in Natchitoches, LA, with Bro. Tommy Rush officiating,
Local arrangements are being handled by Goodwin Funeral Home, Inc., 138 Main Street in Cadiz, Kentucky where the family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. A graveside service with full military honors will follow the visitation at 2:30 p.m. at East End Cemetery, 195 Main Street in Cadiz, with Dr. Tom Martin officiating.
Memorial Contributions can be made to: Cadiz Rotary Club - Risë Thompson Memorial Scholarship Fund, % Keith Washer, 391 Caney Creek Dr., Cadiz, KY 42211 or to the charity of the donor's choice
.