Dot, Mark, and family, We were sorry to learn of Brent's death. He was "top-notch" in all respects. He served God, his family, his country, and his community well. He befriended me on my arrival in Cadiz in 1976 and even loaned a poor starting-out lawyer enough to buy a better car. Our friendship grew when in Rotary together for about 30 years. He was well-respected in banking and in the larger community. We have missed not getting to see him in recent years, but we know he can see us all from above now. May your fond memories soften your grief.

With condolences and prayers,

Woody and Teresa Woodall

