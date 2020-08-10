Bro. Melvin Ray Mortensen, age 71 years, of Hodgenville, passed away, Monday, August 10, 2020 at his residence.
Melvin served the community for more than 50 years as a tractor tire repairman and over 33 of those years, as owner and operator of Mel's Tires in Hodgenville. He was a member of Freedom's Way Assembly of God in Hodgenville, Christian Biker's Association, Gideon's International and a Kentucky Colonel. Bro. Melvin was an ordained minister working with different prison ministries, as well as, almost every Sunday at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home; either preaching or singing. Bro. Melvin loved to sing and was very active with his music ministry; having recorded two CD's and published a poem.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Leona Hojem Mortensen.
He is survived by his wife, of 51 years, Aline Hornback Mortensen; a daughter, Renee (Neal) Wolford of Hodgenville; a son, Marty (Missy) Mortensen of Hodgenville; a sister, Myrna Carpenter of Hodgenville; six grandchildren, Amanda (Justin) Lee, Ian (Corey) Mortensen, Sarah Mortensen, Michael (Emma) VanDyke, Audrey (Marty) Nagel and Gabrey Colvin and two great-grandchildren, Zayden Mortensen and Zander Lee.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 A.M. Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Pastor John Lear and Danny Rock officiating. Burial will follow in the Red Hill Cemetery in Hodgenville.
Visitation will be 2-8 P.M. Wednesday and after 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home until time for services.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Hodgenville Gideon Camp PO Box 25, Hodgenville, KY 42748.
Condolences may also be made online at www.bennett-bertram.com