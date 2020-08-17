

Brooke Taylor Thompson, 13, of Buffalo, passed away, Saturday, August 15, 2020, at her residence.

She was saved, baptized, and attended The Family Worship Center in Hodgenville. The 8th grade student at LaRue County Middle School was an all-district flute player for the band, a LaRue county youth soccer player and she loved to turkey hunt, ride her four-wheeler and was learning to skateboard.

Brooke is survived by her parents, Scotty Thompson and Kristi Davis Thompson; a sister, Kayla Thompson; her grandparents, Cindi and Thomas Jackson, Gary Davis and James and Sue Thompson; uncles Timmy Thompson and Matthew (Ashley) Davis and several cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 21, at South Fork Baptist Church with Pastor Ed Shonkwiler, Bro. DeWayne Gibson, and Joe Hammond officiating. Burial will follow in the Buffalo Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 1 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is required that every visitor wear a facemask or face covering.







