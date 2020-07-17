1/1
Bruce Wayne Felix
1989 - 2020
Bruce Wayne Felix, 30 of Hodgenville Kentucky went to be with his Heavenly Father Tuesday July 14, 2020 due to a motorcycle accident. #sunglarebeware
He was born in Jefferson County August 10, 1989 to Timothy Michael and Margaret Rose Christopher Felix.
He was of the Baptist by faith.
He was an employee of Metalsa in Elizabethtown, he was a certified Union Welder with Metalsa, he was an avid motorcycle rider, he loved boating an vacations with his family, he loved his fiancé whom he referred to as his wife and children, he was a member of the Union UAW Local 3047 through his work, he was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He will be deeply missed by all.
He was preceded in death, by his maternal grandparents, Ramen, and Margaret Nalley Christopher and his paternal grandfather, John Felix, his father in-law Lloyd Devers,
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his fiancé/ wife Samantha Ellen Hahn, of Hodgenville, two sons, Ryker Bane Hahn, and Gryffin Charles Henderson both of Hodgenville, one daughter, Freya Grey Felix of Hodgenville, one brother, Brandon Michael Felix of Elizabethtown, one half- sister, Devon Renee' Felix of Califorina, his in-laws Gary and Charlotte Logsdon of Hodgenville, two sister-in-laws, Nicole and Caitlin Devers of Hodgenville, several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins & friends.
Funeral services for Bruce Wayne Felix, will be held Saturday July 18, at 1 p.m. at William R. Rust Hodgenville Chapel with Bro. Jim Webster officiating, with cremation to follow.
Visitation will be held Friday July 17, from 2 to 8 p.m. in the chapel of William R. Rust Hodgenville Chapel, and will continue after 8:30 on Saturday.
William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel 612 N. Lincoln Blvd. Hodgenville, Kentucky 42748 is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Larue County Herald News on Jul. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 16, 2020
I love you Bruce.
I cannot even imagine never seeing your beautiful smile, hearing your voice or feeling you hug me again. You brought so much happiness to those around you.
Uncle Kenny, Bradley, Ryan and I are hurting for you and for Sam.
We were so blessed you were in our lives. May you fly high my special angel. You and Brandon were my first babies and I thank God for you both.
I Love you and Brandon like my own sons... I will never ever be the same person... you took a piece of my heart to heaven with you.
We Love you forever and ever.
Aunt Mary and family
Mary C Smith
Family
July 16, 2020
Bruce was an incredible young man that I had the pleasure of meeting in 2011. He had an innate ability to emote humor and kindness. Our paths crossed again in 2018 when I had the pleasure of recruiting him for a position in Elizabethtown. It was as if we had just seen each other the previous day. His genuine warmth and kindness for people was evident in how he interacted with everyone he met. I am sad in my soul that his light will no longer be in this world. Prayers of peace and comfort to his family and friends....Namaste
Christina Judd
Friend
July 15, 2020
fly high sweet baby boy. Love, Aunt Pammie.
Pamela J Rieman
Family
July 15, 2020
From high school bus years to work together. I will definitely miss you Bruce!!!
Dani Klette
Friend
July 15, 2020
