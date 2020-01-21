Carrie Elizabeth Arnette, 81, of Hodgenville, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 17, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family and friends.
She was a member of First Baptist Church Hodgenville, retired from civil service as a medical records clerk at Ireland Army Hospital at Ft. Knox and a former employee of The Life Connection.
She was preceded in death by her husband Maceo W. Arnette, Sr.; a daughter, Rosalind Arnette; her parents, Ford and Inez Garrett Andrews and three brothers, Mike Garrett, Doyle Andrews and Arthur Garrett.
Carrie is survived by a daughter, Russelyn Arnette Lee of Vine Grove; two sons, Bruce (Sheila) Arnette of Sonora and Maceo (Tammy) Arnette, Jr. of Elizabethtown; a brother, Jerry (Rochelle) Garrett of Richmond; three sisters, Patty Garrett, Judy Garrett and Linda Andrews all of Hodgenville; eleven grandchildren, Brianna Felker, Corey Lee, Taryn Shipp, Xavier Arnette, Makayla Arnette, Bryson Arnette, Austin Barnett, Ashley (Darell) Singleton, Ryan (Magen) Heath, Kyrstan Heath and Airyl Heath and five great-grandchildren, Brayden, Jade and Maci Singleton and Braydon and Taytum Heath.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at First Baptist Church, 404 S. Lincoln Blvd., Hodgenville, KY with Elder Jerry Wilkinson officiating. Burial will follow in the Hubbard Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 PM, Tuesday and 9 AM to 10:30 AM Wednesday at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville.
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Larue County Herald News on Jan. 22, 2020