Carrie Elizabeth Igleheart, 100, of Beaver Dam, formerly of Hodgenville, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Beaver Dam Nursing and Rehab Center. She was born on December 2, 1918 in Ohio County to the late James A. and Oretta Martin Baggarly. Carrie owned Igleheart's Grocery in LaRue County, Kentucky.
Carrie was a resident at Beaver Dam Nursing and Rehab Center since the fall of 2014. She was loved by many and her family would like to thank all of the staff for their loving care and for treating her as one of their own.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by two children, Alfred Ray Igleheart and Anna Marie Schroader and seven siblings.
Survivors include her children, William Carl (Brenda) Igleheart of Hodgenville, Wanda (Bill) Hawes of Cromwell and Susie Hedgespeth of Hodgenville. Carrie was blessed with eight grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren and twenty-one great-great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial will follow in Cool Springs Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Friends may visit with Carrie's family from 10 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in The Larue County Herald News on Feb. 26, 2019