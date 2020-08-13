1/1
Carrie Lee Kidd
Carrie Lee Kidd, age 91 years, of Hodgenville, passed away, Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Elizabethtown Nursing and Rehab.
She was born March 29, 1929, member of Lincoln Memorial Baptist Church in Hodgenville and a retired cook from Sonora Auto/Truck Plaza. Carrie was a proud helper with the Bobby Morrison Santa Claus and Clothes Giveaway.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ellice Kidd; her parents, William Thomas and Nora Alice Warren DeSpain; a son, James "Jimmie" DeSpain; four brothers, Grady DeSpain, Harold DeSpain, Kenneth DeSpain and Eugene DeSpain and five sisters, Edna Quillen, Anna Lewis, Mildred Mather Wright, Margie Avalon and Thelma Dean Brown Owens.
She is survived by a granddaughter, Elizabeth Ann DeSpain of Lexington; a daughter-in-law, Diane DeSpain of Lexington; a brother, Russell DeSpain of Elizabethtown; two sisters, Alma Lucille Milburn of Louisville and Ella Rea Watters of California; a sister-in-law, Bonnie DeSpain of Grey, Tennessee and several nieces and nephews; including a special niece, Charlene Hines Baumgardner of Hodgenville.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Bro. Paul Baumgardner officiating. Burial will follow in the Red Hill Cemetery in Hodgenville.
Visitation will be 5-8 PM Friday and after 9 AM Saturday at the funeral home until time for services.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Hodgenville Gideon Camp, PO Box 25, Hodgenville, KY 42748 or the charity of your choice.

Published in The Larue County Herald News on Aug. 13, 2020.
