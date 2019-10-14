Charlene Bell Wells, 74, of Hodgenville, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville.

The Magnolia native was a retired elementary school teacher. She taught in the Department of Defense Schools at Ft. Knox and Ansbach, Germany and in Atlanta Public Schools. She was a graduate of LaRue County High School and Western Kentucky University, where she was a member of Phi Mu Sorority.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James V. Wells; a son, Michael Wells; her parents, Charlie and Effie Polley Bell; a sister, Frances Day and four brothers, William Bell, Leigh R. Bell, Otis Bell and Kenneth Bell.

Survivors include several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In keeping with her wishes, cremation was chosen and the family will hold a private burial service at Magnolia Cemetery.

