Charlotte Rae Isbell, age 70 years, of Magnolia, passed away, Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
She was a former employee at the LaRue County Herald News, former executive director of the LaRue County Chamber of Commerce, co-founder with Ramona Bartley Coffey of the LaRue County Veteran's Day Parade and a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Arthur and Roberta Louise Smith Sanders.
She is survived by her loving husband, of 53 years, Dennis Isbell; two daughters, Stephanie (Tommy) Bland of Magnolia and Candice Isbell Corbin of Buffalo; a son, Butch (Kim) Isbell of Louisville; two sisters, Sherri Sanders Crawford and Paula Sanders Mudd both of Louisville; five grandchildren, Austin (Bridgette) Bland, Brittany Thomas, Brianna (Bryan) Bland, Autumn Corbin and Jonah Isbell and four great-grandchildren, Presley Bland, John Owen Sylvester, Ava Grace Sylvester and Rylen Saltsman.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM (EST) Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Bro. Terry Shelton officiating. Burial will follow in the Mahurin Cemetery in Grayson County.
Visitation will be 11 AM until 1PM (EST) Saturday at the funeral home until time for services.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Kentucky Organ Donor Association.
Published in The Larue County Herald News on Jan. 1, 2020