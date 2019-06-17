Chasidy Renee Clark Wolford, 30, of Buffalo, passed away, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at her residence.
She was a Central Hardin High School graduate, a former employee of Laugh and Learn Daycare and Kentucky Foot and Ankle Specialist.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Anna Katherine Clark and Carl Edward Clark and great-grandparents, Havley and Mable Grimes and Lorene Conder.
Chasidy is survived by her husband, Joshua Wolford; three daughters, Ayzahli, Ivyanna, Cahleci Wolford; a son, Cashus Wolford and a step-son, Haedyn Wolford; her parents, Teresa (Greg) Payton and Richard Clark all of Elizabethtown; two sisters, Mikyla Clark and Jessaca Payton; two brothers, Clinton and Dalton Payton; grandparents, Ronnie (Linda) Hart and Annette Burton all of Elizabethtown; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at Victory Baptist Church in Hodgenville, Rev. Claudie Long officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and after 9 a.m. Saturday at the church.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the family
Published in The Larue County Herald News on June 19, 2019