Cindi Brown Rowe, age 59, of Indianapolis, Indiana, formerly of Hodgenville, passed away, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Community Hospital East in Indianapolis.
She was a graduate of LaRue County High School, a member of Salem Christian Church and a homemaker.
Cindi was preceded in death by a son, Jimmy Chaudoin; her parents, George and Catherine Vernon Brown; a sister Gina Plouvier and a brother, George Brown.
She is survived by her husband, Perry Rowe; a son, R.W. (Amber) Chaudion of Buffalo; three grandchildren, Madison, Haley and Avery; two brothers, John and Dale Brown both of Hodgenville.
Funeral services will be held 11 AM Saturday, June 15, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville, Bro. Sid Lewis officiating. Burial will follow in the Salem Christian Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4 to 8 PM Friday and after 9 AM Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in The Larue County Herald News on June 19, 2019