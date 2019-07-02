Clay Allen Price, 66, of Magnolia, passed away, Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville.
He was a member and Sunday school teacher at First Baptist Church in Hodgenville, retired employee for LG&E and a farmer. The avid fisherman loved his Lord, family, grandchildren, visiting his neighbors and his two dogs, Buster and Patch.
Clay was preceded in death by his parents, Shelby and Margie Milby Price; two sisters, Theresa and Villis June Price and a brother, Monroe Coffey.
He is survived by his wife, Pam Goff Price; two daughters, Lisa (Patrick) O'Reilly of Louisville and Bethany Price of Hodgenville; a son, Ryan (Jaime) Price of Hodgenville; a sister, Norma (David) Wade of Harrodsburg; two brothers, Jerry (Brenda) Price and Neal (Laura) Price all of Magnolia; 7 grandchildren, Noah, Landon and Haley Thompson, Abby Hall, Callan and Kieran O'Reilly and Sullivan Price.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at First Baptist Church in Hodgenville, Rev. Roger Pepper and Rev. George Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Wilson Cemetery in Green County.
Visitation will continue at Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia after 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Expression of sympathy can be made to the Hodgenville Gideon Camp P.O. 25 Hodgenville, Ky 42748 or the 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900 Arlington, VA 22202.
Arrangements by Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Published in The Larue County Herald News on July 3, 2019