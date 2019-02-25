Clista Cheryl Evans Caulk, 66, passed away, Sunday, February 24, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown, Ky.
|
She was a housewife.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Caulk; a son Brad Douglas Evans Caulk; her parents, Mearl and Virginia Howell Evans; two brothers, Terry Evans and Timothy Evans.
She is survived by her son, Jason Evans; five sisters, Brenda Cruse Gibson, Shelia Evans, Karen Murrell, Robin Pearman and Tracy Williamson; three brothers, Mearl Dewayne Evans, Troy Evans, and Trent Evans and a grandson John Perry.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Otter Creek Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m., Wednesday and after 9:30 a.m., Thursday at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville.
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY 42748
(270) 358-4151
Published in The Larue County Herald News on Feb. 27, 2019