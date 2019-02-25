Clista Cherry (Evans) Caulk

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clista Cherry (Evans) Caulk.

Clista Cheryl Evans Caulk, 66, passed away, Sunday, February 24, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown, Ky.
She was a housewife.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Caulk; a son Brad Douglas Evans Caulk; her parents, Mearl and Virginia Howell Evans; two brothers, Terry Evans and Timothy Evans.
She is survived by her son, Jason Evans; five sisters, Brenda Cruse Gibson, Shelia Evans, Karen Murrell, Robin Pearman and Tracy Williamson; three brothers, Mearl Dewayne Evans, Troy Evans, and Trent Evans and a grandson John Perry.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Otter Creek Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m., Wednesday and after 9:30 a.m., Thursday at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville.
Funeral Home
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY 42748
(270) 358-4151
Funeral Home Details
Published in The Larue County Herald News on Feb. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com