
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Cortland "Corky" Kelly Cox, age 88, of Hodgenville, passed away, Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville. He was born March 21, 1931, in Ollie, KY.
He was a 1950 graduate of Valley High School in Louisville, played baseball and basketball for the University of Louisville from 1951-1954 and served as a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Air Force. After service to his country he moved to Hodgenville where he spent his career as a beloved teacher, coach and principal.
Corky was inducted into the University of Louisville Athletic Hall of Fame. Valley High School Hall of Fame and LaRue County Hall of Fame. He was an avid golfer, never met a stranger and was loved by all.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Ruby Jane Webb Cox, siblings, Virtia May Cox, Roberta Gilbert, Larry Cox and Kenneth Cox.
He is survived by his wife, Emma Cox, a son, Steve (Beth) Cox of Hodgenville; three daughters, Kim Humkey, Terri (Andy) Stone and Kelly (Ched) Ferrell all of Bardstown; his mother-in-law, Ruth Fultz; 13 grandchildren, Brooke (Marvin) Cox, Cory (Christen) Cox, Curtis (Carly) Cox, Lindsey (Brent) Monin, Jennifer (Justin) Seccombe, Luke Humkey, Alyssa (TJ.) Stone, John (Maddie) Stone, Claire Ferrell, Caden Ferrell, Camden Newton, Keegan Newton and Berkleigh Ferrell; special nieces, Jozette Mattingly, Kristi Butner and Cheryl May and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 2 PM Sunday, December 22, at First Baptist Church in Hodgenville, Dr. Paul Richey and Rev. Gordon McDowell officiating. Burial will follow in the Red Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be 1 to 8 PM Saturday and 10 AM to 1:30 PM Sunday at BennettBertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville.
The family request that donations in his memory be made to First Baptist Church Living Strong Team, in care of, Kathy Ross 4659 Tonieville Rd. Hodgenville, KY 42748.
Published in The Larue County Herald News on Dec. 25, 2019
