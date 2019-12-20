Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cortland Kelly "Corky" Cox. View Sign Service Information Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home 208 West Water Street Hodgenville , KY 42748 (270)-358-4151 Visitation 1:00 PM - 8:00 PM Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home 208 West Water Street Hodgenville , KY 42748 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 1:30 PM Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home 208 West Water Street Hodgenville , KY 42748 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM First Baptist Church Hodgenville , KY View Map Obituary

Cortland "Corky" Kelly Cox, age 88, of Hodgenville, passed away, Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville. He was born March 21, 1931, in Ollie, KY.

He was a 1950 graduate of Valley High School in Louisville, played baseball and basketball for the University of Louisville from 1951-1954 and served as a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Air Force. After service to his country he moved to Hodgenville where he spent his career as a beloved teacher, coach and principal.

Corky was inducted into the University of Louisville Athletic Hall of Fame. Valley High School Hall of Fame and LaRue County Hall of Fame. He was an avid golfer, never met a stranger and was loved by all.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Ruby Jane Webb Cox, siblings, Virtia May Cox, Roberta Gilbert, Larry Cox and Kenneth Cox.

He is survived by his wife, Emma Cox, a son, Steve (Beth) Cox of Hodgenville; three daughters, Kim Humkey, Terri (Andy) Stone and Kelly (Ched) Ferrell all of Bardstown; his mother-in-law, Ruth Fultz; 13 grandchildren, Brooke (Marvin) Cox, Cory (Christen) Cox, Curtis (Carly) Cox, Lindsey (Brent) Monin, Jennifer (Justin) Seccombe, Luke Humkey, Alyssa (TJ.) Stone, John (Maddie) Stone, Claire Ferrell, Caden Ferrell, Camden Newton, Keegan Newton and Berkleigh Ferrell; special nieces, Jozette Mattingly, Kristi Butner and Cheryl May and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 2 PM Sunday, December 22, at First Baptist Church in Hodgenville, Dr. Paul Richey and Rev. Gordon McDowell officiating. Burial will follow in the Red Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be 1 to 8 PM Saturday and 10 AM to 1:30 PM Sunday at BennettBertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville.

The family request that donations in his memory be made to First Baptist Church Living Strong Team, in care of, Kathy Ross 4659 Tonieville Rd. Hodgenville, KY 42748.

Cortland "Corky" Kelly Cox, age 88, of Hodgenville, passed away, Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville. He was born March 21, 1931, in Ollie, KY.He was a 1950 graduate of Valley High School in Louisville, played baseball and basketball for the University of Louisville from 1951-1954 and served as a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Air Force. After service to his country he moved to Hodgenville where he spent his career as a beloved teacher, coach and principal.Corky was inducted into the University of Louisville Athletic Hall of Fame. Valley High School Hall of Fame and LaRue County Hall of Fame. He was an avid golfer, never met a stranger and was loved by all.He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Ruby Jane Webb Cox, siblings, Virtia May Cox, Roberta Gilbert, Larry Cox and Kenneth Cox.He is survived by his wife, Emma Cox, a son, Steve (Beth) Cox of Hodgenville; three daughters, Kim Humkey, Terri (Andy) Stone and Kelly (Ched) Ferrell all of Bardstown; his mother-in-law, Ruth Fultz; 13 grandchildren, Brooke (Marvin) Cox, Cory (Christen) Cox, Curtis (Carly) Cox, Lindsey (Brent) Monin, Jennifer (Justin) Seccombe, Luke Humkey, Alyssa (TJ.) Stone, John (Maddie) Stone, Claire Ferrell, Caden Ferrell, Camden Newton, Keegan Newton and Berkleigh Ferrell; special nieces, Jozette Mattingly, Kristi Butner and Cheryl May and six great-grandchildren.Funeral services will be held 2 PM Sunday, December 22, at First Baptist Church in Hodgenville, Dr. Paul Richey and Rev. Gordon McDowell officiating. Burial will follow in the Red Hill Cemetery.Visitation will be 1 to 8 PM Saturday and 10 AM to 1:30 PM Sunday at BennettBertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville.The family request that donations in his memory be made to First Baptist Church Living Strong Team, in care of, Kathy Ross 4659 Tonieville Rd. Hodgenville, KY 42748. Published in The Larue County Herald News on Dec. 25, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Larue County Herald News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Larue County Archives Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Kentucky obituaries Central Kentucky News-Journal Courier-Journal Grant County News Henry County Local Lexington Herald-Leader The Anderson News The Casey County News The Cynthiana Democrat The Daily News The Floyd County Times The Gleaner The Harlan Daily Enterprise The Hazard Herald The Kentucky Standard The Larue County Herald News The Lebanon Enterprise The News Democrat The News-Enterprise The News-Herald The Oldham Era The Pioneer News The Record The Sentinel-News The Spencer Magnet The Springfield Sun The Trimble Banner Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.