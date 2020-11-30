1/
Damon Bradley Grubbs
Damon Bradley Grubbs, 78, of Elizabethtown, passed away, Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.
He was retired from Gates Rubber Company after 38 years of service and a member of Nolynn Baptist Church where he was the music director for many years, a former delivery man for the LaRue County Herald News and timed horse shows.
Bradley was preceded in death by his parents, Daymon Hershell and Elizabeth Reynolds Grubb; a brother, Loren Grubbs and a grandson, Talon Grubbs.
He is survived by his wife, Darlene Roof Grubbs; two daughters, Stacy (Jessie) Smith of Minnesota and Rachel Padgett of Elizabethtown; two sons, Robert Grubbs of Louisville and D.J. (Amy) Grubbs of Texas; a brother Charlie (Dolly) Grubbs of California; four sisters, Joyce (Jimmie) Lee of Magnolia, Maxine Bowen of Richmond, Rebecca Akers of Lexington and Lou (Gary) Foster of Mt. Washington; 10 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
A private family funeral services will he held on Thursday, December 3, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Rev. Chris Nall officiating. Burial will follow in the Big Springs Cemetery.
Public visitation will be 4 to 8 pm Wednesday at the funeral home.

Published in The Larue County Herald News from Nov. 30 to Dec. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
