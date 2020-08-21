1/1
Daniel Eugene Ash
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel Eugene Ash, 47, of Buffalo, passed away, Thursday, August 20, 2020, at his residence.

He was an employee at AGC Automotive in Elizabethtown and an Army veteran. He loved his family, the outdoors and camping. He was a loving grandfather, who always put his family first.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Nina Carol Ferguson Ash.

He is survived by his wife, Tammy Philpott Ash; three sons, Josh (Aeryl) Ash and Cody Ash both of Magnolia and Jonah Ash of Buffalo; two sisters, Mary Rose (Steve) Riggs of Hodgenville and Sandy Witzel of Elizabethtown; two brothers, Barry (Anna) Ash of Nashville, TN and Wade (Brenda) Ash of Elizabethtown and two grandchildren, Izabella Ash and Tycen Ash.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Bro. Marvin Janes officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Clare Catholic Church Cemetery in Colesburg.

Visitation will be 1-8 p.m. Monday and after 9 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may also be expressed online at www.bennett-bertram.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Larue County Herald News on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
01:00 - 08:00 PM
St. Clare Catholic Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
AUG
25
Visitation
09:00 AM
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY 42748
(270) 358-4151
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved