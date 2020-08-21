Daniel Eugene Ash, 47, of Buffalo, passed away, Thursday, August 20, 2020, at his residence.
He was an employee at AGC Automotive in Elizabethtown and an Army veteran. He loved his family, the outdoors and camping. He was a loving grandfather, who always put his family first.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Nina Carol Ferguson Ash.
He is survived by his wife, Tammy Philpott Ash; three sons, Josh (Aeryl) Ash and Cody Ash both of Magnolia and Jonah Ash of Buffalo; two sisters, Mary Rose (Steve) Riggs of Hodgenville and Sandy Witzel of Elizabethtown; two brothers, Barry (Anna) Ash of Nashville, TN and Wade (Brenda) Ash of Elizabethtown and two grandchildren, Izabella Ash and Tycen Ash.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Bro. Marvin Janes officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Clare Catholic Church Cemetery in Colesburg.
Visitation will be 1-8 p.m. Monday and after 9 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may also be expressed online at www.bennett-bertram.com