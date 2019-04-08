Danny Joe Miller, 69, of Hodgenville, passed away, Friday, April 5, 2019, at Elizabethtown Nursing and Rehab.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Thelma Sallee Miller and a brother, Donald Miller.
He is survived by a daughter, Jennifer (Blake) Fritsch of Bowling Green; two sisters, Bonnie Miller and Linda Salsman of Hodgenville; a brother, Larry (Connie) Miller of Hodgenville; a granddaughter, CoraLeigh Fritsch and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Rev. Jonathan Carl officiating. Burial followed in the South Fork Church Cemetery.
Published in The Larue County Herald News on Apr. 10, 2019