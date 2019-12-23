Darryl Vernon Enlow, 75, of Magnolia, passed away, Monday, December 16, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family.
He was retired from General Electric after 32 years of service, member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Hodgenville and attended Sand Lick Separate Baptist Church in Green County.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony Vernon and Nancy Sympson Enlow, two sisters, Nancy Jane Gallant and Ada Christy and two brothers, Dr. Craig Enlow and Larry Collins.
He is survived by his wife, of 53 years, Mary Lou Meredith Enlow, four daughters, Joyce Marie (Tim) Cox and Becky (Lisa Decker) Enlow both of Magnolia, Sandra (Daryl) Isaacs of Munfordville and Lisa (Galen) Eads of Hodgenville; a sister, Donna Kay (Terry) Rock of Florida; seven grandchildren, Darron Harris, April Isaacs, Nicki Avery, Jason Harris, Nathaniel Thompson, Matthew Hawks and Nathan Hawks; ten great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbors.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia with Bro. Jerry Lynn Scott and Bro. Greg Whitlow officiating. Burial followed in the Enlow Family Cemetery.
Published in The Larue County Herald News on Dec. 25, 2019