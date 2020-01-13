David A. Lee Jr., age 45, of Morgantown, formerly of Magnolia, passed away, Friday, January 10, 2020, at his residence.
He was an employee of Foundation Concrete in Bowling Green and a former sergeant with the Buffalo Fire Department after 20 years of service, retiring in 2014
David was preceded in death by his father, David 'Tony Lee Sr.
He is survived by a daughter, Sydney Lee of Magnolia; a son, Hayden Lee of Magnolia; his mother, Polly Forns of Elizabethtown; a sister, April (Bruce Brown of Buffalo; a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral service will be held 10 AM Wednesday, January 15, at BennettBertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville. Burial will follow in Comnith Cemetery
Visitation will be 5 to 8 PM Tuesday and after 9 AM Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed online at bennett-bertram.com
Published in The Larue County Herald News on Jan. 15, 2020