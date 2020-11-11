David Coleman Miller, 91, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away peacefully in the presence of his two daughters and oldest granddaughter on Sunday, November 8, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee.



David Coleman was predeceased by his parents Arthur Brooks Miller and Mary Elizabeth Roark Miller, and his wife of 63 years, Shirley Seewer Miller.



He is survived by his brother, Arthur Lawrence "Larry" Miller (Carolyn); his daughters Teresa Miller Lloyd and Kathleen Miller Howell (Barry); his five grandchildren Erin Lloyd Denny (Roy Christopher), David Collin Lloyd, Jia Howell, Charlie Howell and Su Yun Howell and his three great grandchildren Sterling Denny, Ellis Denny and Indira Denny.



David Coleman was born on October 27, 1929 in Magnolia, Kentucky, and spent his childhood in Larue County raised by his grandparents Arthur Grove "Jake" Miller and Lillie Mae Brooks Miller. After graduating from Magnolia High School, where he was a star basketball player, he attended the University of Louisville and earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Management. He met his wife Shirley, of Louisville, Kentucky, and fell in love with her at first sight. He said her beauty grabbed his attention, but her brilliance and intelligence sealed his fate.

On June 10, 1952, David Coleman enlisted in the United States Air Force. After marrying Shirley on December 21, 1952, they both moved to Wichita, Kansas where he served on the McConnell Air Force Base. He served as active military during the Korean War in the 3523rd Armament & Electronics Squadron, where he rose to the rank of Staff Sergeant and earned the National Defence Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal before honorable discharge on June 9, 1956.

After his discharge, David Coleman and Shirley returned to Louisville, Kentucky, where they welcomed their first daughter in 1958, followed by their second daughter in 1961. David Coleman spent the majority of his career at the Taylor Drug Store company in Louisville where he retired as the Chief Financial Officer. Shirley and he raised their children at Salem United Church of Christ and loved their time at the heart of that community.

David Coleman and Shirley loved University of Louisville Basketball and traveling the world together. But more than anything, they loved their family. They spent their whole lives loving and caring for their family. Even after Shirley's death, David Coleman was dedicated to his family and being present for every moment his wife could not. When his granddaughter gave birth to triplets in 2017, he spent every day of the first year of their lives at the hospital or at their house holding the babies, and serving as the best possible napping spot. When

his health declined and he could no longer live alone, he moved to Nashville to live with his daughter Kathleen and her family, where he got the chance to be closer to her children and live a special time in their lives. He returned to live with Teresa for nearly a year, then back to Nashville for the last few months, preceding his

death. He never wanted to be far away from any of the family he loved, and the family is immensely grateful for the close time they had with him since Shirley's death.

While he did not want to leave this world and his family here, he missed the love of his life with every breath he took, and is surely grateful to be reunited with her.



Due to the current COVID rates a private graveside service will be held at Magnolia Cemetery.



Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia is in charge of the arrangements.



