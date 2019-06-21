Delma Wells, 89, of Hodgenville, passed away, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Helmwood Healthcare in Elizabethtown.
He was an Army veteran; a member and deacon at Mt. Tabor Baptist Church for several years before joining First Baptist Church Hodgenville. He retired from Ft. Knox and was well known for his woodworking skills, helping in many community projects and building his own home. He also enjoyed mechanic work and restoring classic trucks, but his greatest joy was his family.
Delma was preceded in death by his wife, Velma Mae Nichols Wells; his parents, Leslie Turner and May Tate Wells; three sisters, Mary Esther Mittag, Beatrice Weinberger and Geneva Deaton; four brothers, Roger, Leslie, Lewis and Rev. J.C. Wells.
He is survived by a daughter, June (Tommy) Whitlock of Elizabethtown; a son, Timmy (Tina) Wells of Huntsville, AL; a sister, Rose Brown of Hodgenville; five grandchildren, Holly (Mark) Legaspi, Derek Whitlock, Natalie (Jaime) Tracey, Alex Wells and Alison Wells and four great-grandchildren, Ava, Max, Peyton and Wells.
Funeral services will be held at 2 PM, Saturday, June 22, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Dr. Paul Richey officiating. Burial will follow in Red Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5 to 8 PM, Friday and after 12 noon, Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in The Larue County Herald News on June 26, 2019