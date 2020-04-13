Dixie Crump Brooks, age 88 years, of Buffalo, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 at her residence.

Dixie was a longtime member of Buffalo Baptist Church, a staunch Republican, an avid University of Kentucky Wildcat Fan, an avid fisherman, member of Eastern Star and a homemaker, who also worked multiple different jobs in the community.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William T. "Billy" Brooks, her parents, Claud and Lizzie Hedgespeth Crump; six sisters, Magdalene Wright, Dorothy Bale Duffy, Edna Scott, Virginia Goff, Herschel Miller and her twin sister, Alviene Hines and a brother, Marvin Crump.

She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Holt of Hodgenville; three sons, Willie (Kim) Brooks of Smithland, Bobby (Alison) Brooks of Buffalo and Charlie (Alexandrea) Brooks of Gold Canyon, Arizona; eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

In accordance with the governor's mandate, services will be private with burial in Buffalo Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Buffalo Baptist Church, 2530 Greensburg Rd., Buffalo, KY 42716 or the Hodgenville Gideon Camp, PO Box 25, Hodgenville, KY..

Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville is in charge of the arrangements.

