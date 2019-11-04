Don Wood Sandidge

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Don Wood Sandidge.
Service Information
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY
42748
(270)-358-4151
Graveside service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Sandidge Cemetery
Green County, KY
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Don Wood Sandidge, age 61 years, of Hodgenville, passed away, Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Haywood and Nellie Higgason Sandidge.

He is survived by his special cousins, Jonel Priddy of Georgetown and Jimmy Dunn of Covington, Louisiana and several other cousins, friends and nursing home family.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM (EST) Monday, November 4, 2019 at the Sandidge Cemetery in Green County with Rev. Faron Knopp officiating.

Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Larue County Herald News on Nov. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.