Don Wood Sandidge, age 61 years, of Hodgenville, passed away, Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Haywood and Nellie Higgason Sandidge.
He is survived by his special cousins, Jonel Priddy of Georgetown and Jimmy Dunn of Covington, Louisiana and several other cousins, friends and nursing home family.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM (EST) Monday, November 4, 2019 at the Sandidge Cemetery in Green County with Rev. Faron Knopp officiating.
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Larue County Herald News on Nov. 6, 2019