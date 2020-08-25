Donald Lee Hall, 89, of Magnolia, passed away, Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville.

He was a member of Pikeview Baptist Church in Hart County, a lifetime farmer, an avid gardener and a John Deere fanatic.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James M. and Lucilla Miller Hall and a grandson, Christopher Marti.

He is survived by his wife, of 49 years, Brenda Hall; two daughters, Sherri Hall of Covington and Daphne (Boone) Hall of Magnolia; a son, Denny (Joyce) Hall of Leitchfield; a brother, Garland (Alice) Hall of Magnolia and four grandchildren, Tammy Hall, Theresa Hall, Brent (Eza) Hall and Christina (Nick) Durso.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, August 27, at Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia with Bro. Gary Talley officiating. Burial will follow in the Magnolia Cemetery.

Visitation will be 6-9 p.m. Wednesday and after 12 noon Thursday at the funeral home until time for services.

It is the family's request that all visitors wear a facemask or face covering.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store