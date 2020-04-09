Donavin Ray Cecil, 14 of Hodgenville, died Monday, April 6, 2020 at Hardin Memorial Hospital.
He was an 8th grade student at LaRue County Middle School, where he took honors classes and was smart. He had a beautiful smile, was respectful of others and he enjoyed video games. Donavin wanted to be an engineer and historian.
He is survived by his mother and step father, Nichole and Ryan Skaggs of Hodgenville; his father and fiance, Kevin Cecil and Jessica Sims of Elizabethtown; four sisters, Alana Cecil, Ryleigh Skaggs, Emma Skaggs and Brooklen Skaggs; three brothers, Chase Skaggs, Christian Ennis and Michael Ennis; grandparents, Ruby Goodman, Reggie Holbert, Charlotte Cecil, Harry Cecil and Mary Holbert and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Graveside services will be 12 noon Friday at Open Valley Cemetery with Rev. Malcolm Doyle officiating.
Published in The Larue County Herald News on Apr. 15, 2020