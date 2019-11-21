Donna Jean Bell Nichols, 76 of Elizabethtown, died Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Encompass Health & Rehab. of Lakeview.

She was a native of Lafayette, Indiana and became a Christian at a very early age. She was a member of First Christian Church for over 49 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Kenneth Bell and Wilma Jean Perkins; her step father, Garnett L. Perkins and two brothers, David Lee Perkins and John Robert Perkins.

She is survived by her husband, John S. Nichols; three children, Sherry (Scott) McLane, Glenn (Suzy) Nichols and Wayne Nichols all of Elizabethtown; two brothers, Tommy (Janice) Perkins of Hodgenville and Steve (Diane) Perkins of Winterhaven, FL; eleven grandchildren, Ryan and Nick McLane, Jake, Zach and Alex Nichols and Chris, Kyle, Matthew, Patrick, Sarah and Carson Nichols; 7 great grandchildren and a sister-in-law, Carol Perkins.

The funeral will be Friday at 2 p.m. at First Christian Church with Bro. Chris Kiger officiating.

Burial will follow in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continue from 12 to 2 p.m. Friday at First Christian Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .