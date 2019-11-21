Donna Jean (Bell) Nichols

Service Information
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY
42701
(270)-765-2737
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
First Christian Church
Elizabethtown, KY
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
First Christian Church
Elizabethtown, KY
Burial
Following Services
Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens
Elizabethtown , KY
Obituary
Donna Jean Bell Nichols, 76 of Elizabethtown, died Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Encompass Health & Rehab. of Lakeview.
She was a native of Lafayette, Indiana and became a Christian at a very early age. She was a member of First Christian Church for over 49 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Kenneth Bell and Wilma Jean Perkins; her step father, Garnett L. Perkins and two brothers, David Lee Perkins and John Robert Perkins.
She is survived by her husband, John S. Nichols; three children, Sherry (Scott) McLane, Glenn (Suzy) Nichols and Wayne Nichols all of Elizabethtown; two brothers, Tommy (Janice) Perkins of Hodgenville and Steve (Diane) Perkins of Winterhaven, FL; eleven grandchildren, Ryan and Nick McLane, Jake, Zach and Alex Nichols and Chris, Kyle, Matthew, Patrick, Sarah and Carson Nichols; 7 great grandchildren and a sister-in-law, Carol Perkins.
The funeral will be Friday at 2 p.m. at First Christian Church with Bro. Chris Kiger officiating.
Burial will follow in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continue from 12 to 2 p.m. Friday at First Christian Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in The Larue County Herald News on Nov. 27, 2019
