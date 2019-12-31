Donna Wells, 75 of Hodgenville, passed away, Sunday, December 29, 2019 at her residence.

She was retired from E-Town Sports Wear after many years of service.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude Reed and Stella Poteet.

She is survived by three daughters: Claudette Rateau of Hodgenville, Anita Dowd of Lawrenceburg and Deanna Powell of Rineyville; one sister, Janie (Carlie) Riggs of Hodgenville; four grandchildren, Maggie Ray Gaddie of Lakeland, Flordia, Cari Lee Gaddie of Hodgenville, Emily Jo. Major and Hannah Rae Dowd both of Lawrenceburg and two great-grandchildren, Reed Kasey Gaddie Mills of Hodgenville and Wyatt Michael Major of Lawrenceburg.

In keeping with Donna's wishes cremation was chosen. There will be no visitation or service.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hosparus, P.O. Box 2149, Elizabethtown, KY 42702-9900.

Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.











