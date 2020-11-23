1/1
Dora Agnes Heath
Dora Agnes Heath, 78, of Magnolia, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.
She was a member of Aetna Union Missionary Baptist Church, a graduate of Hart Memorial High School and retired from Magnolia Bank after 40 years of service.
Dora was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Ruby Slayton Benningfield.
She is survived by a son, Michael (Billie Jo) Heath of Ypsilanti, MI; two granddaughters, Danielle (Jacob) Edwards of Howell, MI and Amber (Jose) Mejia-Hernandez of Wyandotte, MI; four great-grandchildren, Gabby, Anthony, Jack and Sofia; a sister, Carolyn Hash of Magnolia and a niece, Cheryl (Troy) Bryant of Elizabethtown.

In accordance with the governor's mandate, you are invited to drive under the carport of Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia from 4 to 6 p.m. , Sunday, November 22, 2020. The family will be there to receive your condolences.
Private funeral services will be held Monday, November 23, 2020 at the funeral home with Bro. Kevin Coomer officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Zion Church Cemetery near Magnolia.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Mt. Zion Cemetery, c/o Annetta Skaggs, 2965 Mt. Zion Church Road, Magnolia, KY 42757 or Gideons International, PO Box 25, Hodgenville, KY 42748.

Published in The Larue County Herald News on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home
31 E and Lavenia Lane
Magnolia, KY 42757
(270) 324-3291
November 22, 2020
We extend our sympathy to the family at this difficult time.
Pat and Beverly Heath
Beverly Heath
