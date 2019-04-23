Guest Book View Sign Service Information Visitation 8:00 AM Immanuel Baptist Church 800 Rhodes Drive Eliza­bethtown , KY View Map Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Immanuel Baptist Church Obituary

Doris Faye "Dottie" Wyatt Blair of Elizabethtown, Kentucky went to be with the Lord April 20, 2019.

She was born October 27, 1946 on the family farm off of Eagle Mills Road near Sonora, Kentucky. A 1964 graduate of East Hardin High School, Dottie met the love of her life, Robert Melvin Blair, during a 1960 Immanuel Baptist Church Revival.

Dottie was a homemaker, owner and operator of Blair House Sporting Goods with locations in Hodgenville and Elizabethtown and a banker with The Cumberland, Fifth Third Bank, Magnolia Bank and Kentucky Neighborhood Bank before she retired to spend more time with her beloved family and work on her beautifully landscaped home.

Dottie and Robert were lifelong members of Immanuel Baptist Church and served the Lord in many capacities. In addition to her husband, Dottie was preceded in death by her parents Margaret Geralds Wyatt and Russell Arvin Wyatt.

She is survived by two children, John Paul (Leslie) and Kristi (John) Wright, a sister Brenda Kaye (Don) Flanigan and five grandchildren: John Robert Blair, Margaret Grace Blair, Ellie Blair Wright, Audrey Blair Wright and Sydney Blair Wright.

Visitation will be held at Immanuel Baptist Church (800 Rhodes Drive, Elizabethtown) on Saturday, May 11 beginning at 8 a.m with a Celebration of Life to follow at 10 a.m.

