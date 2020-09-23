Dorothy M. Warren Trumble, age 81, of Hodgenville, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020, at her residence.

She was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church; attended Fruition Church and was a nurses aide for Sunrise Manor for many years.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Ira Trumble; her parents, Clarence and Rosia Wise Warren and a brother, Jesse "Coochie" Warren.

She is survived by a daughter, Cathy (Darrell) Whitlock of Hodgenville; a son, Frank (Tracy Spickard) Brown of Lexington; two sisters, Elsie Mays and Brenda Kimbel; two brothers, Harlen Warren and Henry Warren; three grandchildren, Bailey VanHook, Josh Skaggs and Jamie Skaggs and 13 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, September 25, 2020, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Bro. Keenan Riley and Bro. Richard Harrison officiating.

Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday and after 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Grove Church Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store