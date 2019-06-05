Dorothy Mae Harper Crump, age 76, of Hodgenville, passed away, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at her home after a long battle with cancer.
She was a member of South Fork Baptist Church and was a retired beautician from Sunrise Manor Nursing Home after 40 and a-half years of service.
She was born March 23, 1943, to the late Alvin and Annie Mae Harper of East View, KY. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Helen Louise Fox and four brothers, William Floyd Harper, Clarence Raymond Harper, Roy Louis Harper and Gabe Earl Harper.
She is survived by her husband, Ray Crump of whom she has cherished memories of 58 years of marriage; a son, Stephen Ray (Edie) Crump of Dayton, OH; a daughter, Kimberly Sue Crump (John) Wilson of Louisville; three grandchildren, Melanie Lauryn Crump, Sarah Grace Crump and Daniel Stephen Crump all of Dayton, OH; a sister, Thelma Rose (Delbert) Peters of Eastview and a sister-in-law, Lucille Harper of Eastview.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the South Fork Baptist Church in Hodgenville with Rev. Jonathan Carl officiating. Burial will follow in the Red Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m., Friday and from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Saturday at the Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home.
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Larue County Herald News on June 12, 2019