Dorothy McDougle Warren, 88, of Buffalo, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville.
She was a housewife and a former member of the Eastern Star in Louisville.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husbands, James B. McDougle and Alco Warren; her parents Charles and Hattie Crain Gray; two sisters, Hallie Opal Gray and Georgia Stacy and three brothers, Otis, James and Homer Gray.
She is survived by two daughters, Janice (James) Curtsinger and Pamela McDougle all of Buffalo; two sons, David McDougle of Hodgenville and Mark (Missie) McDougle of Hillview; nine grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
In accordance with the governor's mandate, there will be a private family graveside service on Sunday at Pleasant Ridge Church Cemetery.
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Larue County Herald News on Apr. 22, 2020