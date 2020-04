Dorothy McDougle Warren, 88, of Buffalo, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville.She was a housewife and a former member of the Eastern Star in Louisville.Dorothy was preceded in death by her husbands, James B. McDougle and Alco Warren; her parents Charles and Hattie Crain Gray; two sisters, Hallie Opal Gray and Georgia Stacy and three brothers, Otis, James and Homer Gray.She is survived by two daughters, Janice (James) Curtsinger and Pamela McDougle all of Buffalo; two sons, David McDougle of Hodgenville and Mark (Missie) McDougle of Hillview; nine grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.In accordance with the governor's mandate, there will be a private family graveside service on Sunday at Pleasant Ridge Church Cemetery.Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville is in charge of the arrangements.