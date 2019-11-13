Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Durred "D.K." Gardner. View Sign Service Information Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home 208 West Water Street Hodgenville , KY 42748 (270)-358-4151 Send Flowers Obituary

Durred "D.K." Gardner, age 84, of Hodgenville, passed away, Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at his residence.



He retired from General Electric in Louisville after 35 ½ years of service, a member of Lincoln Memorial Baptist Church where he served as deacon, Sunday school superintendent and teacher. He was also a member of Hodgenville Masonic Lodge for over 50 years.



Durred was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Sarah Salsman Gardner and three brothers, Andrew, Reuben and Leo Gardner.



He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Linda Jones Gardner; two daughters, Cathy (Alex) Smith of Texas and Sue Hines of Hodgenville; a son, Kenny (Theresa) Gardner of Hodgenville; three sisters, Hazel Hodges of Upton, Edna (Rev. Handley) Milby of Mt. Sherman and Shirley Jones of Hodgenville; two brothers, Arlie Gardner and Junior (Anita) Gardner all of Hodgenville; 10 grandchildren, Laurie (Mike) Perkins, Scott (Alana) McCubbin, Lacinda (Steve) Dennis, Brandon (Mandi) Burd, Deneen (Caleb) Caffee, Luke Burd, Michael Freeman, Robbie (Lauren) Gardner, Zachary Gardner, and Kaitlin (Cody) Aubrey and 16 great- grandchildren.



Funeral services will be held at 1 PM, Saturday, November 16, at Lincoln Memorial Baptist Church with Rev. Shannon McCubbins and Rev. Noah Hensley officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Moriah Church Cemetery near Mt. Sherman.



