Dwayne Edward Dobson, age 56 of Summersville, Kentucky, son of Boyce Dobson and Juanita Berry Dobson of Summersville, was born on Wednesday, December 4, 1963 in Green County and departed this life on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at his home.



He had made a profession of faith in Christ, was a member of the Lincoln Memorial Baptist Church, and was a Missionary Baptist Minister. He was also owner, operator of the Last Hope Realty and Auction Company and a member of the Kentucky Auctioneers Association.



Besides his parents, he is survived by his wife of 31 years, Christina "Tina" Johnson Dobson of Summersville, having united in marriage on June 24, 1988.



Other survivors include two sons and a daughter-in-law: Brennan and Rachelyn Dobson of LaGrange, and Wesley Dobson of Summersville and his fiancé, Taylor Warren of Mt. Sherman; a brother: Frankie Dobson of Summersville; a sister-in-law: Cindy Johnson of Edmonton; and a host of other relatives and friends.



Bro. Dobson was preceded in death by a brother-in-law: Greg Johnson.



The funeral services for Dwayne Edward Dobson will be conducted at 2:00 P.M., CT, Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the Cowherd and Parrott Funeral Home with burial in the Whitlow Cemetery.

Visitation is requested from 3 PM - 8 PM, CT, Saturday at the Cowherd and Parrott Funeral Home and after 7 A.M., Sunday until time of the funeral service.



