Earl Akridge, age 83, of LaGrange, a native of Hodgenville, passed away, Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at his residence.



He was retired from Ford Motor Company in Louisville.



Earl was preceded in death by his parents, Lonza and Lena Mae Wade Akridge; his step-mother, Ruby Akridge; four sisters, Audrey Coy, Ruth Jones, Kathleen Akridge and Lula Murry; two brothers, Walter Akridge and Lonza Akridge Jr.



He is survived by two daughters, Cindy (Tee) Zehnder of Shepherdsville and Yvonne Clan of LaGrange; a sister, Jean Feger of St. Matthews; a brother, Raymond (Helena) Akridge of Hodgenville; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.



Funeral services will be 2 PM Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville, Bro. Dave Woosley officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery in White City.



Visitation will begin after 11 AM Saturday at the funeral home until time for services.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to .