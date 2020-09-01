Earl J. "Jody" Price, 88, of Hodgenville, passed away, Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville.

He was a retired master sergeant for the National Guard and civil service at Ft. Knox, an Army veteran of the Vietnam War and member of Mt. Tabor Baptist Church in Buffalo, where he served as treasurer and groundskeeper for many years.

He was preceded in death by a son, Scott Randell Price; a brother, David Price and his parents, Gatton Price and Dorothy Elliott Price.

He is survived by his wife, Edith Bennett Price; three sons, Steven W. (Melissa) Price of Louisville, Reggie (Vickie) Price of Magnolia and Ross P. Price of Glasgow; a brother, Franklin Price of New Albany, Indiana; his step-mother, Mildred Price of Munfordville; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 3, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Billy Whitlock officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Tabor Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday and after 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home until time for services.







