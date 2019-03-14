Eddie Lewis Parrish, 65, of Sonora, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at his residence.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. A.J. and Martha Bell Corbin Parrish and a brother, Daniel Parrish.

He is survived by his wife, Maria Theresa Parrish; and a son, Austin James Parrish of Sonora.

Funeral services will be held at 2 PM (ET), Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at the Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home with Bros. Dwayne Dobson and Tom Downey officiating. Burial will follow in the Lincoln Memorial Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. (ET), Sunday, 2 to 8 p.m. (ET), Monday and after 11 a.m.(ET), Tuesday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the family to help with medical expenses.



